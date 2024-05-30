The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will get underway on June 2, as the USA take on Canada in their first-ever World Cup game on home soil. The West Indies are co-hosting the tournament; the first senior men's ICC tournament held in the Caribbean since the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup. Led by Rovman Powell, they will be hunting for a record third title in the shortest international format. Defending champions England will also be aiming for a third title, having defeated Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup Final.

And what about India? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have yet another opportunity to break India's trophy drought. The men in blue last won a major ICC trophy back under MS Dhoni's leadership - the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Australia have the chance to create history. If they lift the title, they will simultaneously hold the 50-over World Cup trophy, the 20-over World Cup title and the World Test Championship crown.

Along with hosts USA, Canada and Uganda will make their ICC T20 World Cup debuts in 2024.

The tournament will take place throughout June, with the final on June 29. 55 matches will be played in total.

Format

There are four groups of five teams each. Top two in each group qualify to the Super 8 stage, where they are divided into two groups of four.

Super 8 Group 1: A1, B2, C1, D2

Super 8 Group 2 : A2, B1, C2, D1

Top two in the Super 8 groups play in the semi finals on June 27.

The final takes place at Barbados' Kensington Oval on June 29.

Groups

India and Pakistan find themselves in the same group again with Ireland, Canada and hosts USA.

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Ireland, Canada

Group B: Australia, England, Scotland, Namibia, Oman

Group C: West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Venues

Six stadiums in the Caribbean and three in the United States will host World Cup games.



West Indies:

1. Kensington Oval, Barbados (Capacity: 28,000)

2. Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (Capacity: 15,000)

3. Providence Stadium, Guyana (Capacity: 20,000)

4. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (Capacity: 10,000)

5. Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Capacity: 18,000)

6. Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia (Capacity: 15,000)



USA:

1. Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (Capacity: 34,000)

2. Central Broward Park, Florida (Capacity: 25,000)

3. Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas (Capacity: 15,000)