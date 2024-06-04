Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said he is "super excited, proud" to lead the team at a global event and added that registering a staggering 125 runs victory over Uganda is the kind of start they wanted as a team in their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Fazalhaq Farooqi's exuberant spell blew away Uganda as Afghanistan marched to a 125-run win in their Group C match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium on Monday (local time).

Rashid said the victory was a "great overall team effort" by the bowlers and batters as the Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran's fierce opening partnership propelled Afghanistan to 183/5 against Uganda. While Farooqi's exuberant spell blew away Uganda as Afghanistan marched to a 125-run win in their Group C match.

"The kind of start we wanted as a team. Does not matter who we play, it is about the mindset. The hard work we have done in the last few weeks, the way the openers started and the way our bowlers bowled - it was a great overall team effort," Rashid said in a post-match presentation.

Talking about leading Afghanistan at a global event, Rashid said, "Super exciting, proud feeling to be leading the team in the World Cup. Enjoying it so far, and have some tough games coming up. That is the beauty of this team. We have so many options and that makes it easy as a captain. Some bowlers, if they don't have a good day, we have options."

"The good thing is they always deliver. Lucky to have those bowlers who are happy to bowl in any stage. The last World Cup (ODI WC in 2023) gave us so much confidence. That gave us the belief that we are capable of beating any side at any time. It is not just about the skill and the talent, it is also about the belief, and concentrating on what we are doing rather than thinking of what the opposition is doing," he added.

Afghanistan's next hurdle will be far more difficult, as they face a powerful New Zealand team.

"Big game for us. It is about keeping things simple," Rashid added.

Recapping the match, the opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) forged a 154-run stand to help Afghanistan put 183/5 on the board.

In reply, Fazalhaq Farooqi took his maiden five-wicket haul which led to Uganda unfolding on 58 and sealed a thumping 125-run win for Afghanistan.