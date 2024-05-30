Star batter Virat Kohli was a notable absentee from India's first training session ahead of the T20 World Cup. Team India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, trained in New York earlier this week with a light cardio session. The Indian team also hit the nets on Thursday, but there were no signs of Kohli at any of the sessions so far. After Kohli did not travel with the team to the Big Apple, multiple reports emerged on social media, claiming that the former India captain had asked for a break from the BCCI following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

It had also been reported that Kohli would miss India's warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1. Amid suspense around Kohli's absence, the star batter was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night.

In a viral video, Kohli interacted with the paparazzi outside the airport, and also signed autographs for fans.

Virat Kohli giving autograph to fans at the airport.



Nice Gesture by King Kohli pic.twitter.com/FPRvP0FaBv — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 30, 2024

VIRAT KOHLI HAS LEFT FOR THE USA.



- The GOAT of T20 World Cups is coming...!!!pic.twitter.com/EpSnUHx3zw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 30, 2024

VIRAT KOHLI ON THE WAY TO NEW YORK...!!!!



- It's time to rule the T20I WC again. pic.twitter.com/oXmII9D0An — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 30, 2024

Virat Kohli giving autographs to young fans at the airport before leaving for New York. What a man #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5D8S98CKtt — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 30, 2024

It was expected that Kohli would travel to New York with the first batch of players after RCB's elimination from the IPL. However, he was nowhere to be seen in the photos and videos shared on social media.

The 35-year-old has been the backbone of India's batting line-up since the last decade. His records at the ICC events are spectacular. In the last ODI World Cup in 2023, he broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar's famous record after amassing 765 runs in the single edition of the tournament to clinch the Player of the Tournament accolade.

The right-handed batter, who is also the highest run-getter in T20Is, will eye to replicate his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 form in the T20 extravaganza after finishing the cash-rich league as the top run-scorer. The 35-year-old will play a crucial role in India's campaign in the tournament.

(With IANS Inputs)