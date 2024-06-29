Suryakumar Yadav produced a moment of absolute brilliance in the final over of the final to clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 title for India with a thrilling win over South Africa on Saturday. India needed to defend 16 runs in the final over but South Africa still had the explosive David Miller out in the middle. On the first ball of the over, Hardik Pandya bowled a full-toss just outside off-stump and Miller was quick to heave it straight down the ground. It looked like the ball was going to sail over the boundary rope but Surya appeared out of nowhere to catch it. However, his momentum took him over the boundary rope but he was ready for it as he lobbed it back, steadied himself and came back to complete a sensational effort.

The catch proved to be crucial in the context of the match as India went on to win the game by 7 runs and clinch their first T20 World Cup title in 17 years. It was an emotional moment for a side that was defeated in the ODI World Cup 2023 final less than a year ago on home soil.

"It means a lot. Very emotional, we've been working very hard and something was not clicking. But today we got what the whole nation wanted. More special for me, how my last 6 months were, I haven't spoken a word. I knew that if I kept working hard I could shine and do what I could do."

"Getting an opportunity like this makes it more special. We always believed, it was just about executing our plans and staying calm and letting the pressure come to them. Credit to Jassi (Bumrah) and the other bowlers for those last 5 overs. Knew it would not help me if I wasn't calm, wanted to commit 100% to every ball I've bowled. I've always enjoyed pressure."

"Very happy for him (Dravid), he's been a wonderful man, really enjoyed working with him, to give him a farewell like this is wonderful, have had a very good relationship with him and became friends. Very happy for all the support staff," Hardik said after the match.