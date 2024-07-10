A lot has been discussed and said so far about the catch taken by Suryakumar Yadav in the final of 2024 T20 World Cup against South Africa in Barbados. While many have been in awe of the stunner taken by the player in a tense situation in the game, some raised questions over the fairness of the catch. Suryakumar, who earlier spoke about how he managed to take that catch, has finally broken his silence over the controversy regarding it.

Needing 16 runs from the final over, South Africa had David Miller on the strike. The southpaw hit a wide full toss from Hardik Pandya but Suryakumar was able to catch the ball inside the ropes at long-off, realised it just as he went over the boundary, and then came back in to complete an astonishing catch.

Several video angles of the catch went viral on social media with many claiming that it was not a fair catch.

Some user on social media also claimed that the boundary cushion was pushed outside deliberately during the second innings to give the Indian team an unfair advantage.

"I didn't touch the line when I caught the ball in the final match against South Africa. We can't keep everyone happy. I did what occurred to me as correct. By the grace of God, I was there when the ball came towards me. I got a chance to take the catch. I am relishing that moment," Suryakumar Yadav told media.

"I had practiced many times to take a catch like that one. During the match, my mind was calm. God gave me an opportunity to do well for the country," he added.

For many old-time fans, the catch brought back memories of the unbelievable one taken by Kapil Dev in the 1983 World Cup final against the mighty West Indies. Viv Richards top-edged a Madan Lal delivery and Kapil ran sideways from mid-on to take the blinder.