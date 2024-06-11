The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team snatched win against Pakistan from a tricky situation in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Though the batters could manage just 119, the bowlers stepped up when it was needed the most to restrict Pakistan to just 113/7 in 20 overs. Japsrit Bumrah was the top performer as he scalped Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed. However, Bumrah was not used right from the start. Arshdeep Singh bowled the first over while the second over went to Mohammed Siraj.

Jasprit Bumrah came in the third over and made instant impact by scalping Babar in his second over.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar felt that Bumrah should have been used right from the start.



"Our batters just went for the big shots and got out. They eventually got out in the 19th over as well. That is not good cricket. And the bowlers, they were the ones. The bowlers seldom get credit in Indian cricket. Good to see them. Jasprit Bumrah, I thought he should have bowled the first over and not the third over. Why Waste 12 deliveries. Give it to your best bowler," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Do you ask Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli to bat at No. 5 or 6. They are your best batters. So, they bat 1,2. The best bowler gets the first over. He should have bowled the first over. Whatever it is, India kept their nerves and won the game. I thin Pakistan lost their nerves."

Jasprit Bumrah takes the conditions out of equation with his adaptability and unique skillset and the lead pacer will have to play a major role if India were to win the T20 World Cup, feels the legendary Anil Kumble.

"We saw that with that 15th over where he got that wicket (of Mohammad Rizwan), and then the 19th over, when you knew that in that over if he had given a couple of boundaries, then last over 10 runs, 12 runs, possible," Kumble said on ESPNCricinfo.

"But once it gets to that 18 runs, 19 runs, on a surface like this, (it's) impossible for the tail-enders to come and get those runs. So Jasprit Bumrah, if India go on to win this tournament, he would have to play a major role," Kumble said.