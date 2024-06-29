India are all set to face South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday in Barbados. Both the teams remained invincible in the entire tournament and will now aim for another dominating show, in order to clinch the coveted trophy. The Proteas will be playing their first-ever T20 World Cup final while Rohit Sharma and co will aim to end their 11-year-old ICC title drought. As both the teams gear up for the summit clash, some former cricketers and experts also shared their views regarding the two finalists.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been critical of the ICC, accusing it of favoring India with a spin-friendly venue in the World Cup semifinal at Guyana.

Vaughan also accused broadcasters of giving India a favorable time slot of 8pm IST in all their matches.

On being asked about Vaughan's statement, former India captain Sourav Ganguly dismissed such claims and called India a "dominating force".

"Michael Vaughan is a very dear friend of mine. I don't know how ICC helps India win cricket matches by keeping the broadcast at 8 pm IST in the evening. I don't know how broadcasting wins you cricket matches. You still have to play in the middle and win. Secondly, I don't know why Guyana is thought to be a venue for winning when they have gone around and won everywhere." Ganguly after being roped in as the brand ambassador of Veedol.

"Yes, India are a dominant force in world cricket, by its performance, by its broadcast, and by the money it brings to the table. You know if you own 80 percent of a company's shares, you will get more dividends and profits than others. It's the rule of life. India are the same," he added.

Ganguly also said that Rohit Sharma's leadership qualities played a big hand in India's unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and urged the team to play with freedom in the final against South Africa.

"I'm very happy for Rohit Sharma. Life comes full circle. Six months ago he was not even the captain of Mumbai Indians and the same man is now leading India to a World Cup final, unbeaten," said Ganguly.

(With PTI Inputs)