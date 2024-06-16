Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast: Wary of the Dutch firepower and current form, the 2014 champions Sri Lanka, who are placed fifth in Group D, will take on the third-placed Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2024 encounter. Already out of reckoning for the Super Eight round, Sri Lanka's pride will be at stake given they have had a tournament to forget, marred with multiple issues on and off the field. For the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands team, there will be a great deal of motivation to bring out their best and hope for a big win as well as luck to favour them. Netherlands have notched wins in two out of three games in this tournament yet they find themselves nearly eliminated in a tight Group D, from which South Africa have already sailed through.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Monday, June 17 (IST).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI inputs)