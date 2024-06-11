Sri Lanka vs Nepal Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel expressed confidence in his team's ability to potentially cause an upset against Sri Lanka in their upcoming Men's T20 World Cup match on Wednesday (IST). He highlighted that past instances of associate teams defeating full members have motivated his side for a win. While it will be Nepal's second game, having enjoyed a week's break after their opening defeat to the Netherlands in Dallas. But, the upcoming match holds greater significance for Sri Lanka, who are on the edge of elimination after suffering defeats in their first two matches.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, June 12 (IST).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)