Sri Lanka have played one match in the tournament and they lost that match, Bangladesh are playing their first game of this tournament. In their last five games, Bangladesh have won two games and lost three.

SL vs BAN, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 147 runs. The pitch at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.

Weather Report for Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

Temperature is expected to be around 28.74 degree Celsius with 62% humidity. 3.82 m/s winds are expected.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

SL vs BAN, Head-to-Head

In the 16 matches played between these two teams, Bangladesh's bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while the all-rounders have earned the most fantasy points for Sri Lanka.

Both teams last played against each other in the third T20I of the Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, three-match T20I Series, 2024 where Nuwan Thushara scored the highest fantasy points for Sri Lanka with 193 points while Rishad Hossain topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Bangladesh with 139 points.

SL vs BAN, Fantasy 11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga is an all-rounder with an average of 73 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.4 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has smashed 97 runs in his last five games. Hasaranga bowls leg-break and in the recent five matches, he has taken six wickets.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis is a wicket-keeper with an average of 60 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.2 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Kusal is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 93 runs.

Tanzid Hasan (BAN)

Tanzid Hasan is a batter with an average of 57 fantasy points in the last seven games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 148 runs.

Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Taskin Ahmed is a bowler with an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy 11 Team. Taskin is a right-arm fast bowler and in the last five matches, he has taken eight wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman is a bowler with an average of 55 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a punt player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls left-arm fast-medium and in the last five matches, he has taken 10 wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

Shakib Al Hasan is an all-rounder with an average of 53 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Shakib is a left-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 85 runs. He is also a handy bowler, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and in recent matches, he has taken two wickets.

Matheesha Pathirana (SL)

Matheesha Pathirana is a bowler with an average of 52 fantasy points in the last seven games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He bowls right-arm fast and in the last five matches, Pathirana has taken five wickets.

Angelo Mathews (SL)

Angelo Mathews is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 45 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. This player is a right-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, Mathews has scored 115 runs.

Kamindu Mendis (SL)

Kamindu Mendis is a batter with an average of 32 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.4 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, Kamindu has scored 69 runs.

SL vs BAN, Squads

Sri Lanka (SL): Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando (travelling reserve), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (travelling reserve), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (travelling reserve) and Janith Liyanage (travelling reserve).

Bangladesh (BAN): Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain(travelling reserve) and Hasan Mahmud (travelling reserve).

SL vs BAN Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan and Kamindu Mendis

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shakib Al Hasan and Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam

Captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis