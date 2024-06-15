Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Nepal LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs NEP LIVE Score: Undefeated Proteas have already made it the Super Eight stage of the tournament by winning all the three matches played so far.
South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
South Africa vs Nepal LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa take on Nepal in a T20 World Cup Group D match on Saturday (IST). Undefeated Proteas have already made it the Super Eight stage of the tournament by winning all the three matches played so far. The Aiden Markram-led side sits at the top of the group table. On the other hand, Nepal are at the fourth spot in the table with 1 point to their credit from two games. Nepal need at least one point from the South Africa game to stay alive in the Super-Eight race. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Nepal, on the flip side, have had two games so far with a loss and another game being abandoned due to rain. The Nepalese are in a must-win territory if they are to keep their hopes alive of going into the Super 8 stage. Nepal played the Netherlands in their first game where they faced testing conditions. The batting could only muster 106 runs but the bowlers gave a tough fight and took the game in the penultimate over but came on the losing side. Nepal faces a giant task and will have to bring out their A-game against the Proteas. Can Nepal pose a challenge or will South Africa continue their winning run? Let's find out. Toss and team news in a bit. Stay tuned!
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of Match 31 in the T20 World Cup, 2024. It's a Group D clash where South Africa are taking on Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. South Africa have already booked their place for the next round with a hat-trick of wins and are unbeaten in the competition so far. In their previous game against Bangladesh, the Proteas could only manage 113 runs after batting first. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller were among the runs as they took their side from 23 for 4 and added 79 runs for the 5th wicket. With the ball, the bowling unit continued their fine form and kept Bangladesh to 109, winning by 4 runs in the end. Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje were among the wickets. South Africa will hope to keep the winning momentum and make it four out of four from the group stage.
…MATCHDAY…
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, currently underway, has witnessed a trend of low-scoring humdingers so far. As the tournament progresses and the USA leg concludes, the caravan now shifts completely to the Caribbean. Match number 31 of Group D features the mighty Proteas taking on the emerging side of Nepal. With their spot in the Super 8s already booked, the Proteas are using this clash against Nepal as an opportunity to iron out any wrinkles in their game and sharpen their skills in certain domains, rather than solely concentrating on the outcome of this particular fixture. While the South African batting unit has grappled with difficulties during the league phase, grinding out hard-fought victories in tightly contested matches, evidently the way they huffed and puffed to chase the target against the Dutch, the remarkable fact is their ability to overcome obstacles and emerge victorious. The top order needs more consistency, with key players like the vastly experienced Quinton de Kock, along with Reeza Hendricks, and skipper Aiden Markram struggling to contribute substantial scores, leaving them due for significant innings. However, the team has found solace in the form of their heavyweight match-winners, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, whose contributions have rescued the Proteas from crunch situations. Tristan Stubbs who was in fine form, also aims to find his nick. The South African bowling unit has been a rock-solid force, consistently troubling opposition batters throughout the tournament. Notably, Anrich Nortje has rediscovered his rhythm and has been in scintillating form, emerging as the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition so far, with eight scalps to his name. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Ottneil Baartman have provided stellar support as well, forming a potent pace quartet that has functioned as a complete, well-oiled bowling unit. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj, the sole spinner, has been economical in his spells, tying down the batters and denying them the freedom to score freely. Overall, South Africa’s sole aim will be to improve their batting performance by being more consistent. Nepal's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 has been plagued with challenges from the outset. They endured a demoralizing defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in their opening encounter. Their hopes of bouncing back were further dampened when their second fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. Now, with two bigger challenges looming ahead for the boys from the subcontinent, they have a lot to correct, pick up the pieces, and also regroup as a unit to revive their campaign. Having had limited opportunities to showcase their prowess in this World Cup, Nepal's batting lineup finds itself heavily reliant on their in-form captain, Rohit Paudel, who has shouldered the bulk of the scoring responsibilities thus far. the team's chances of posing a serious challenge hinge on the ability of other key players like Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, and the all-rounders, including Dipendra Singh Airee, to raise their game. Nepal has demonstrated that they are not a side to be underestimated, possessing the requisite talent to trouble any opposition, with a fair share of experienced players. Nepal's bowling attack will heavily rely on the proven abilities of Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, and Abinash Bohara to lead the charge. The way South African batters have been exposed against variable pace and bounce, hence, these experienced campaigners will be entrusted with the responsibility of spearheading the bowling unit, aiming to trouble the opposition batters. The Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent, sets the stage for this intriguing clash between the formidable South Africa, and the determined underdogs, Nepal. Will Nepal's spirited outfit manage to unsettle the formidable Proteas, or will South Africa's formidable brigade maintain their winning momentum? Who do you think will dominate in this clash?