South Africa vs Nepal LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa take on Nepal in a T20 World Cup Group D match on Saturday (IST). Undefeated Proteas have already made it the Super Eight stage of the tournament by winning all the three matches played so far. The Aiden Markram-led side sits at the top of the group table. On the other hand, Nepal are at the fourth spot in the table with 1 point to their credit from two games. Nepal need at least one point from the South Africa game to stay alive in the Super-Eight race. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)