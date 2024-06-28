South Africa will face India in the Final of the prestigious ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29 at 8:00 PM IST. The most-awaited clash will be hosted at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. South Africa are yet to add the coveted silverware to their trophy cabinet while India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup 2007 played in Johannesburg.

T20 World Cup 2024 Final

As we reach the climax of the ninth edition, it is worth noting that both teams South Africa and India, have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far.

The Aiden Markram-led team broke the jinx of SA's knockout games vs Afghanistan in Trinidad in a Semi-Final clash to feature in the Final on June 29. While Rohit Sharma's men overcame the ghosts of Adelaide 2022 to beat England and inch closer to the 2024 trophy.

Key player battles ahead of the SA vs IND Final

As we head into the adrenaline-filled day of T20 cricket, here are some interesting player battles to keep an eye on:

1. Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 World Cups with 1,216 runs in 34 games. However, Kohli's recent form says otherwise. In seven matches of the ongoing tournament, the top-order batter has managed only 75 runs with a top score of 37. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada has been one of their go-to bowlers for much-needed dismissals. In eight games, the right-arm pacer has taken 12 wickets.

Kohli has faced Rabada in six T20Is and has fallen prey to him once at a decent average of 7.5. While the chase master has scored only 15 runs out of 16 balls faced. In the upcoming clash, Rabada's form will be crucial for his team's success in the power play.

2. Rohit Sharma vs Keshav Maharaj

In this tournament, Rohit Sharma has led India's batting from the front with 248 runs in seven games. His three half-centuries with a top score of 92 highlights his blazing form. Keshav Maharaj, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has performed decently with nine wickets in seven matches and can trouble the Indian skipper on the spin-friendly pitch at Kensington Oval.

Furthermore, what makes this face-off interesting is that in their only T20I encounter, the Proteas talent has dismissed Rohit while giving only just 11 runs.

3. Quinton de Kock vs Arshdeep Singh

The only South African batter to cross 200 runs in this tournament is Quinton de Kock with 204 runs in eight outings. On the opposite side, Arshdeep Singh, a young pacer, has climbed up the ranks for the Men in Blue with 15 wickets in seven appearances. His best T20I spell of 4/9 was recorded against the USA earlier this month.

Predominantly, Arshdeep has enjoyed bowling against de Kock in T20Is as the left-arm pacer has dismissed him twice at an average of six while conceding only 12 runs at a strike rate of 100.

4. David Miller vs Hardik Pandya

With 148 runs in seven innings in the T20 World Cup 2024, David Miller has provided crucial support in the middle order. India's Hardik Pandya has also made his presence felt with his all-round abilities. With the ball, Pandya has scalped eight wickets in seven matches.

In a twist of fate, Miller and Pandya have shared the dressing room while playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2022 and 2023. In the T20I setup, Pandya has got Miller's wicket thrice out of six match-ups while Miller has managed 31 runs in 27 balls faced. It'll be interesting to see how the two players battle it out as rivals on one of cricket's biggest occasions.

5. Suryakumar Yadav vs Tabraiz Shamsi

After scoring 196 runs in seven games, Suryakumar Yadav is on the list of the top 10 run-getters in this edition of the World Cup. The right-handed batter also has two fifties to his credit. Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa's experienced left-arm wrist spinner has also made a difference with 11 wickets in just four games.

In their three T20I face-offs, both players are placed evenly. Suryakumar has plundered the left-arm spinner at a strike rate of 121.43 while Shamsi has removed Suryakumar once. With three boundaries and a maximum, the Indian batter has scored 34 runs in 28 balls against Shamsi.