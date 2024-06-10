South Africa (SA) will play against Bangladesh (BAN) in Match 21 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on June 10 at 08:00 PM IST.

SA vs BAN, Match Preview

South Africa has won both of their matches in this tournament. They will be looking to strengthen their hold on the top spot, while Bangladesh have played only one match and won it. They are currently ranked second on the points table.

SA vs BAN, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, is balanced.

Weather Report

The temperature is forecast to be around 20.32 degree celcius, with a humidity of approximately 41%. Winds at 4.78 m/s are anticipated.

SA vs BAN, Head-to-Head

In the eight matches played between these two teams, South Africa have won all their matches. Bangladesh do not have a good record against South Africa. Based on our analysis and trends, South Africa will win this match. Bangladesh all-rounders have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for South Africa.

Both teams last played against each other in the Super 12 - Match 10 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022 where Rilee Rossouw scored the highest fantasy points for South Africa with 158 match fantasy points while Litton Das topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Bangladesh with 61 match fantasy points.

SA vs BAN, Dream11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Pick

Ottneil Emile Graham Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 49 match fantasy points in the last 3 games and a fantasy rating of 9.1. This player is a right-arm medium fast bowler and in the recent four matches, Baartman has taken nine wickets at an average of 7.1. He has a good record at this venue in the recent matches this player played here and has taken five wickets.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen is an all-rounder with an average of 79 match fantasy points in the last six games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. Jansen is a right-handed batter. In the recently played three matches, he has scored 20 runs at an average of 10 per match.

This player also bowls decently, bowling left-arm medium fast and in recent matches has taken three wickets. He has had a good time at this venue in the last three matches he played here and has taken two wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

Shakib Al Hasan can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. This player has an average of 47 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. Shakib is a left-handed batter who has scored 72 runs in his recent matches.

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken only one wicket in recent matches. Shakib has done very well against this opposition, taking five wickets in the recent matches.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim (BAN)

Tanzid Hasan can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 40 match fantasy points in the last eight games and a fantasy rating of 8.3.

The top-order left-handed batter has scored 99 runs in recent matches averaging 24.8.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman is a left-arm fast-medium bowler with an average of 62 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of eight and is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick in your team.

He bowls left-arm fast medium and in the last four matches, this player has taken 13 wickets at an average of 7.6. Mustafizur has a very good record against this opponent, taking one wicket in recent matches.

Reeza Raphael Hendricks (SA)

Reeza Hendricks is a right-handed batter with an average of 47 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of eight and is a differential player for your Fantasy Team.

Hendricks has smashed 47 runs in the recently played four matches averaging 11.8.

Md Towhid Hridoy (BAN)

Towhid Hridoy is a left-handed batter with an average of 43 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and can be a differential pick for your Dream11 Team. Towhid has scored 136 runs in the recently played five matches averaging 27.2.

SA vs BAN, Squads

Bangladesh (BAN) Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

South Africa (SA) Squad: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das

Batters: Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Tristan Stubbs

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers: Ottneil Baartman, Shoriful Islam and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Soumya Sarkar

Vice-Captain: Towhid Hridoy