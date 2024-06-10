South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: South Africa will be squaring off against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2024, Group D match on Monday in New York. South Africa will be coming to this clash after defeating Netherlands by four wickets in their previous match. On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling encounter. This will be an interesting match as both the teams will be eager to add another victory in their World Cup campaign.

When will the South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Monday, June 10 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

What time will the South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)