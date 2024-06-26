South Africa will take on Afghanistan in the Semi-Final 1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday. South Africa comes into this match with momentum, having defeated West Indies by three wickets (DLS method). Tabraiz Shamsi was the standout performer for South Africa, amassing 85 fantasy points. On the other hand, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs (DLS method) to qualify for the T20 World Cup Semi-Final for the first time. Rashid Khan was the top fantasy performer for Afghanistan, scoring 157 points.

Head-to-Head

Historically, South Africa have dominated Afghanistan in two T20Is both the teams have played each other.

South African wicket-keepers have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while all-rounders have earned the most fantasy points for Afghanistan.

The last meeting between these teams was in Match 20l of the Men's T20 World Cup, 2016, where AB de Villiers and Mohammad Shahzad scored the highest fantasy points for their respective teams.

Key Players to Watch

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, has been in stellar form, taking 16 wickets in his last seven matches.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Afghanistan's explosive top-order batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, has been having a dream run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Gurbaz has smashed 281 runs in the recent seven matches at an average of 40.14.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock, South Africa's star wicketkeeper-batter, has been one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament. The southpaw has amassed 199 runs in the recent seven matches at a strike rate of 148.50.

Anrich Nortje (SA)

South Africa's fast bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been playing a vital role in their bowling unit since the last two T20 World Cups. Nortje has scalped 11 wickets in the recent seven matches at an economy of 6.0.

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has been leading his side from the front in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The leg spinner has scalped 14 wickets in the recent seven matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.10.

Tristan Stubbs (SA)

South Africa's explosive middle-order batter, Tristan Stubbs, has been playing an X-factor in the Proteas' playing XI. The explosive right-handed batter has smashed 134 runs in the recent seven matches at an average of 33.50.