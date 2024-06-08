Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Taskin Ahmed has provided Bangladesh with their first wicket as he dismissed Kusal Mendis for 10. One-down Sri Lanka currently have Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis standing unbeaten at the crease as they aim for a stable partnership. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup fixture in Dallas. Sri Lanka will have to bounce back from their crushing defeat to South Africa in their opener. Their batters will be expected to show better shot selection and greater match awareness. Bangladesh have struggled in the shortest format this year. (LIVE UPDATES | Points Table)

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: SL vs BAN LIVE Score Straight From Dallas