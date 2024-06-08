Story ProgressBack to home
SL vs BAN LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Kusal Mendis Departs For 10, Sri Lanka 1 Down After Good Start vs Bangladesh
SL vs BAN LIVE Score: Taskin Ahmed has provided Bangladesh with their first wicket as he dismissed Kusal Mendis for 10.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Taskin Ahmed has provided Bangladesh with their first wicket as he dismissed Kusal Mendis for 10. One-down Sri Lanka currently have Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis standing unbeaten at the crease as they aim for a stable partnership. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup fixture in Dallas. Sri Lanka will have to bounce back from their crushing defeat to South Africa in their opener. Their batters will be expected to show better shot selection and greater match awareness. Bangladesh have struggled in the shortest format this year. (LIVE UPDATES | Points Table)
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: SL vs BAN LIVE Score Straight From Dallas
Match 15, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, Jun 07, 2024
Play In Progress
SL
32/1 (4.0)
BAN
Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.00
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
18* (12)
Kamindu Mendis
4 (4)
Bowler
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
12/0 (2)
Taskin Ahmed
12/1 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Updates
Four!
Four!
Full now on the off pole. Kamindu Mendis blocks this one out towards point.
Full again on off. Pathum Nissanka drives it to covers and runs a single to rotate the strike.
Jaffa! Tanzim Hasan Sakib hangs with the good length and jut shapes this one back in. Pathum Nissanka is left confused as the ball rips past his outer edge towards the keeper. The bowler appeals but the umpire is unmoved.
Quick and short outside off. Pathum Nissanka tries to cut it away but gets beaten by the bounce.
SIX! BANG! LOVELY! Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls it full and outside off. Pathum Nissanka stands back and hits it through the line. The ball soars over the long on fence for the first maximum of the match.
Spicy! Tanzim Hasan Sakib bangs it short and aims it on the helmet. Pathum Nissanka is left surprised by the bounce and the ball hits the side of the grill.
On the hard length and on middle. Kamindu Mendis punches it solidly back to the bowler. Some boundaries but a wicket as well in this over.
A bit fuller and on off. Kamindu Mendis drives it but this time finds the fielder at point.