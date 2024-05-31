Story ProgressBack to home
Scotland vs Afghanistan, 2024 T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Live Score Updates
Scotland vs Afghanistan, 2024 T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Live Updates: Scotland face Afghanistan in both sides' final warm-up match before the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, at Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval.
Scotland vs Afghanistan, 2024 T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Live Updates: Scotland face Afghanistan in both sides' final warm-up match before the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, at Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval. Both sides will be praying for a full 20-over a side match, as rain played spoilsport in each of their previous warm-up games. In Scotland's previous match, they'd restricted T20 World Cup debutants Uganda to just 90 in 18 overs, before their explosive start was cut short by rain. Afghanistan also did not get to bat a ball against Oman in their previous game. (Live Scorecard)
Scotland (SQUAD) - Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington (C), George Munsey, Michael Jones, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross (WK), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif.
Afghanistan (SQUAD) - Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan.
TOSS - Afghanistan have elected to BAT first!
Afghanistan, on the other hand performed exceedingly well with bat and ball in the recent series played in Ireland. In the batting department, the team will depend on Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, and Azmatullah Omarzai to score most of the runs. In the bowling department, the team will rely on Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Naveen Ul Haq to take crucial wickets. Both the sides will look to win this one to boost their confidence for the mega event as this promises to be a cracker. Stay tuned.
Afghanistan and Scotland will lock horns in the 14th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm up game. Richie Berrington's team will be preparing for a major tournament and hoping to address their recent struggles. They will be looking for a strong performance in this game to boost confidence after struggling in the recent series in the Netherlands. The team has key players like Munsey, Jones, MacLeod, and Berrington in their batting lineup, while Watt and Wheal are crucial bowlers. Sole, Sharif, Leask, and Greaves are also expected to play important roles in the team's success.