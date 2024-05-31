Scotland vs Afghanistan, 2024 T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Live Updates: Scotland face Afghanistan in both sides' final warm-up match before the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, at Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval. Both sides will be praying for a full 20-over a side match, as rain played spoilsport in each of their previous warm-up games. In Scotland's previous match, they'd restricted T20 World Cup debutants Uganda to just 90 in 18 overs, before their explosive start was cut short by rain. Afghanistan also did not get to bat a ball against Oman in their previous game. (Live Scorecard)







