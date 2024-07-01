Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar shared a heartfelt post after the team's T20 World Cup triumph. Taking to social media platform X, Manjrekar credited captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar for the team's success in the tournament as India ended a 13-year wait to win an ICC title. However, there was no mention of star batter Virat Kohli in Manjrekar's post. Fans were quick to notice the same and blasted the cricketer-turned-commentator for ignoring Kohli, who was named 'Man of the Match' in the final against South Africa.

"Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid & Ajit Agarkar are your people with absolute integrity. So happy that they had something to show in the end! My heart goes out to them," Manjrekar captioned the post.

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid & Ajit Agarkar are your people with absolute integrity. So happy that they had something to show in the end! My heart goes out to them. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 29, 2024

And not for the first time Indian bowlers won India the game. Take a bow Hardik, Axar, Arshdeep and thr one and only Jasprit Bumrah! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 29, 2024

Soon after the final, Kohli announced his retirement from the T20I format, with Rohit also following the suit.

After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81.

Virat has ended the ongoing edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty.

In 35 T20 World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. His best score is 89*. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

In 125 T20I matches, Virat scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*. He ends the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time.

Rohit also ended the tournament with a career-best performance with the bat with 257 runs in eight games at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. His best score was 92 and scored three half-centuries in the competition to become the second-highest run-getter.

Rohit retires as a double T20 WC champion, winning the title back in 2007 as a young up-and-coming prodigy. In 151 T20I matches, Rohit has scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 with a strike rate of over 140. He scored five centuries and 32 fifties in his career, with the best score of 121*. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in the format.

(With ANI Inputs)