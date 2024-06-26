India captain Rohit Sharma sent fans on social media into a frenzy many times en route to his 92 against Australia in the final Super 8 game of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Be it his onslaught on Mitchell Starc in an over that went for 29 runs, or his catch to dismiss an in-form Travis Head, Rohit had many memorable moments for the Indian fan to remember. But one shot in particular - a 100m six on the bowling of Australia's Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins - might've been the sweetest.

Coming in to bowl the fifth over, Rohit welcomed Cummins with a tremendous shot. The Indian skipper got down on one knee and slogswept it over midwicket, and sent the ball back by 100 metres.

What made the six even more special was that it took Rohit's tally of T20I sixes to 200; he became the first player to achieve this feat.

Rohit's outstanding shot also sent the fans at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground into ecstasy, bringing out a roar that clocked 110 decibels.

Rohit Sharma's 41-ball 92 helped India to a mammoth total of 205-5. Australia fell short in the end by 24 runs, despite Travis Head making 76 off 43 balls.

The win for India sends them through to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, where they'll face England, in a rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semis. On that occasion, England had thumped India by 10 wickets.

For Australia, their fate is not in their control, as an Afghanistan win against Bangladesh would eliminate the 2023 World Cup champions, and send Afghanistan into the semis.

After a dominant group stage, Australia lost to both Afghanistan and India, putting their semi-final hopes in jeopardy.

India take on England in the second semi-final on June 27, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.