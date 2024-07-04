Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma dedicated the T20 World Cup trophy to the entire nation during the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. “This trophy is for the entire nation. Along with all the players who have represented the country, we want to dedicate it to our fans, who have waited for 11 years,” said Rohit. The Indian cricket team players landed in New Delhi early on Thursday after they were stuck in Barbados due to bad weather. They met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then travelled to Mumbai where they took part in a victory parade ahead of the felicitation ceremony.

Rohit also appreciated the crowd in Mumbai and all the cricket fans for their unwavering support.

“Mumbai never disappoints. We got a solid reception. On behalf of the team, we would like to thank the fans. I am very very happy and relieved,” Rohit said during the event.

Rohit also showered massive praise for Hardik Pandya who was one of the top performers for India in the T20 World Cup 2024 and even bowled the final over in the summit clash against South Africa. He held the nerve to take two wickets as India registered a thrilling seven-run victory to clinch the title.

"Hardik was bowling the final over for us. Hats off to him for bowling that last over. You know, no matter how many runs you need, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over. But hats off to him."

The crowd started chanting Hardik's name as the all-rounder stood up and took a bow.