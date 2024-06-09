The highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 match between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. As both teams carry a huge fan base, the stadium is expected to be jam-packed during the high-voltage clash. The Rohit Sharma-led side, who will be coming to this match after thrashing Ireland by eight wickets, will aim for a dominating show against Pakistan. On the other hand, Babar Azam and co will look for redemption after facing a humiliating defeat against co-hosts USA.

Ahead of this blockbuster clash, Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi met some Indian fans in New York, with whom he had a fun interaction.

In a video going viral on social media, the 24-year-old pacer got teased by the fans as one of them requested him to consider Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as his friends.

Indian fans to Shaheen Afridi :



“Kal acchi bowling nahi karni hai”



“Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho”



pic.twitter.com/20jG1zL3ip — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) June 8, 2024

"Rohit aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho. (Consider Rohit and Virat as your good friends)," said a fan.

Apart from this, another fan hilariously asked Shaheen, "Please kal acchi bowling mat karna. (Please don't bowl well tomorrow). This moment left everyone in splits.

Shaheen proved to be deadly against Team India in the 2021 T20 World Cup match as he scalped the precious wickets of Rohit, Virat, and KL Rahul. India ended up losing that match by 10 wickets and that remains Pakistan's only victory over India in a T20 World Cup.

He will now look to repeat his heroics as Pakistan aim to open their win tally in T20 World Cup 2024.

Talking about the match, India skipper Rohit had said, "I don't want to rely on one or two individuals to win us the game. I think all 11 of us need to contribute. Of course, there are key players who are going to play key roles for us but I think everyone needs to chip in whatever they can, however they can in their best possible way."