Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar joked that Babar Azam should be replaced by former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja as captain. Speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar came up with the witty idea in a discussion about Pakistan's future, after they were eliminated in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. A lot of criticism has surrounded Babar Azam's performance and leadership, with many experts calling for the removal of the 29-year-old from captaincy. Manjrekar added to it with a twist of his own.

"You know, when they've been in trouble, they always go to Ramiz Raja to save them. Maybe he can become a CEO for the team, who knows? Babar Azam could be replaced by Ramiz Raja as captain. He still looks fit," joked Manjrekar.

Manjrekar's hilarious suggestion comes from the fact that Ramiz Raja had been chosen as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) between September 2021 and December 2022. During his tenure as chairman, Pakistan reached the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and the Final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

A winner of the 1992 Cricket World Cup with Pakistan, Ramiz Raja is now a reputed commentator, and a part of ICC's official commentary panel for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar added his thoughts regarding Pakistan's unpredictability.

"You can never tell what is going to happen (with Pakistan)," said Gavaskar. "Babar was the captain six months ago in the ODI World Cup, and then he was removed. Shaheen Shah Afridi came for about two or three months, but they didn't have a good tour of New Zealand, and Babar comes back again," he said.

The saga surrounding Pakistan's current unit and Babar's captaincy is unlikely to change in the weeks following the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan crashed out in the group stage of the tournament, after a shock loss to co-hosts USA and then defeat to arch-nemesis India.