The T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Canada was abandoned due to wet outfield but an interaction between head coach Rahul Dravid and the Canadian cricket team stars has gone viral on social media. The match was called off without any action and that means while Canada's journey in the competition came to an end, India moved on to the Super 8. Once the match was abandoned, India head coach Rahul Dravid visited the Canada dressing room where he was presented with an official jersey with signatures from all members of the team. Dravid also delivered a speech for all the cricketers.

"Thanks a lot. Want to acknowledge and appreciate the fantastic contribution that you have made to this tournament. I think all of us recognise the struggles and the challenges that you all have to go through to be able to play this sport," Dravid said in his speech to the Canadian cricket team stars in Florida.

Rahul Dravid's motivational words for Team Canada in their dressing room.



Credits- ICC pic.twitter.com/2u2RMxoINz — Don Cricket(@doncricket_) June 16, 2024

Dravid also recalled his time in Scotland and spoke about the struggles of being an "associate nation".

"It's not easy. I understand that having actually played as a cricketer in Scotland way back, I think, in 2003. So I know that the struggle is for an associate country. But so you guys are honestly are a great inspiration for all of us to show that we love the game truly. The kind of sacrifices you guys are willing to make to play this tournament. All I will say is that keep taking It forward. I am sure you guys are inspiring young boys and girls in your own countries to be able to play the sport. I think it's great for the world cricket," he added.

India will face Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match on June 20.