Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid has finally officially confirmed that the 2024 T20 World Cup is going to be his last assignment with the national team. The former Indian cricket team captain, who has been the head coach of the side since 2021, said he won't be re-applying for the post. The BCCI has already advertised for the top post, with the new coach taking over from July 1. The 2024 T20 World Cup ends on June 29. Rahul Dravid was speaking ahead of the India's first match against Ireland at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Dravid was also asked about India's opening combination We have Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Virat Kohli can open, he opened in IPL so everything is on cards".

