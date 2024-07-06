India all-rounder Hardik Pandya certainly scripted a perfect revenge story in the history of cricket. A player, who was booed by his own home crowd during the Indian Premier League 2024 is now the cynosure of all eyes after leading India to a T20 World Cup title following a long wait of 17 years. Things were hard for Hardik during the IPL and even during the 2024 T20 World Cup as he played with minimum support from the fans. The star all-rounder re-earned the love of the fans after playing a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign in USA and West Indies.

While Hardik already spoke his heart out about the poor treatment he faced from the crowd, he on Thursday opened up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well during Team India's visit after returning to the nation with the World Cup.

"Last 6 months have been very entertaining for me, there have been a lot of ups and downs and the public booed me. A lot of things happened and I always felt that if I give any answer, it would be through sports... So I believed that I would stay strong, will work hard," Hardik told PM Modi.

#WATCH | During his interaction with PM Modi, Cricketer Hardik Pandya said, "...Last 6 months have been very entertaining for me, there have been a lot of ups and downs and the public booed me. A lot of things happened and I always felt that if I give any answer, it would be... pic.twitter.com/bzti1hNUKu — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

Hardik was the one holding trophy in his hands when the World Cup-winning Team India started its victory parade from Marine Drive in Mumbai. The parade ended at Wankhede Stadium, where the entire team was felicitated by the BCCI.

"India, you mean the world to me! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the love.. these are moments that I will never ever forget! Thank you for coming out to celebrate with us, despite the rains| We love you so much!" wrote Pandya on X while uploading his picture from the victory parade.