Three consecutive low scores with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 has seen the debae around Virat Kohli's role in the Indian team intensifying. Backed to open with skipper Rohit Sharma, Kohli has only scored a total of 5 runs in 3 matches so far, prompting many to suggest that he should be made to bat at the No. 3 spot. Even AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli's mate and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate, gave his 2 cents on the topic, saying he always feels No. 3 is the best position to play Virat.

De Villiers feels the best part about Virat batting one-down is the fact that he can play both aggressively and hold the innings together, depending upon what the situation demands.

"I have always said please bat Virat at number three. Especially in better wickets that they will play now, Virat is the go-to guy at number three. He can play the attacking game and also pull back and absorb the pressure if necessary. He is the best player in the world in the middle overs. I do not see any reasons (for opening)," De Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

As India look to end their ICC trophy drought, De Villiers urged the team to be more attacking, having opted for a more conservative approach in previous World Cups and ICC events.

"Just make sure you throw the first punch. In the past World Cups, I think they have been a bit conservative, sort of feeling their way into a game. They are such a quality team that I feel they can take a bit of a risk early in the game to get the momentum because there is no looking back once they get the momentum," De Villiers added.

India next take on Afghanistan in the Super 8s round of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday.