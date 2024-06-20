Former India opener Virender Sehwag has lashed out at the Pakistan duo of Wahaz Riaz and Mohammad Amir. Wahaz, who called time on his international cricketer career last year, is currently the chief selector of the Pakistan national men's selection committee. He was appointed in the role in November. Months after Riaz taking up the new role, Amir, who too had hanged up his boots from international cricket, made a comeback into the national team. Highlighting the turn of events, Sehwag questioned the intent of Riaz as the selection committee head.

"Wahaz Riaz and Mohammad Amir are the two names who used to give their opinions on Pakistan TV news channels against their national team. Now one of them is a selector and the other is in playing XI. They were criticising the team once and now when they have come to power, what are they doing?" Sehwag said on Cricbuzz during a discussion.

"Amir has played with me so let's take him in the team," said Sehwag while point fingers at Wahab. "This can't be done," said the former India opener.

"Now that Ajit Agarkar is the chairman of selectors for BCCI, he would say 'Come on Viru, I'll help you make a comeback into the team'. This is not done. You have to see the future. You have become a selector, you have a job in hand. Use it in the right way, don't do favours," he added.

The Pakistan cricket team has come under a lot of criticism after an early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup. The team suffered a disappointing loss to United States while also failing to chase down 120-run target against India in the first round. These all collectively put the entire team under the scanner.

There have been rumours that the captain and players of the Pakistan cricket team might be changed after the defending champions' poor performance in the T20 mega event