Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: A win is paramount for both sides as Papua New Guinea and Uganda take on each other in both sides' second Group C game. PNG were not too far away from pulling off a dramatic win over hosts West Indies, despite setting up a mediocre total of 136 batting first. Left-hander Sese Bau showed calmness to score 50, while captain Assad Vala was brilliant with ball in hand. Uganda will be hoping to stamp their mark on the global stage, in what might be their best chance at a win in their maiden T20 World Cup.

When will the Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Thursday, June 6 (IST).

Where will the Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will the Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

