In the highly anticipated 19th fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, cricket fans around the world will witness one of the most intense rivalries as India (IND) take on Pakistan (PAK). This thrilling encounter is set to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. India will enter this high-stakes match brimming with confidence, having secured a convincing 8-wicket victory over Ireland in their previous fixture.

The squad has seamlessly replicated their IPL 2024 form into the T20 World Cup, showcasing their dominance in their tournament opener. This victory has propelled the Men in Blue to the second position in the Group A table, with a crucial two points to their name.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have experienced a shocking start to their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. An all-round sloppy performance led to a narrow Super Over defeat against the USA in their opening match. The T20 World Cup 2022 finalists, now face a daunting challenge against India. Currently positioned third in Group A with no points, a victory over India could significantly boost their morale and rejuvenate their campaign.

As the highly anticipated clash against India approaches, let's delve into Pakistan's predicted XI for this thrilling encounter.

Pakistan Predicted XI

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper)

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is anticipated to open the batting. Renowned for his consistency, Rizwan is expected to partner with Babar Azam, aiming to establish a strong opening stand in the powerplay. Although he was dismissed early in the last match against the USA, Rizwan has accumulated 3212 runs in 99 T20I matches at 48.66 and a strike rate of 128.12. With that in mind, Rizwan could prove effective against Indian bowlers on Sunday.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Babar Azam is most likely to open the batting alongside Rizwan. Babar hinted at a promising T20 World Cup campaign by scoring a mature 44-run knock to stabilise Pakistan's shaky innings against the USA.

In T20Is, the PAK skipper has amassed 4067 runs in 120 games, including 36 half-centuries and three centuries while boasting an average of 41.08 and a strike rate of 129.77. His form will be vital in guiding Pakistan to a competitive total against India's formidable bowling lineup.

Usman Khan

Usman Khan failed to capitalise on his start against the USA in the previous match. However, his aggressive batting approach has earned him a total of 100 runs in seven T20Is backed by a strike rate of 138.88. The explosive right-hander will look to add significant runs to his tally in the upcoming match.

Fakhar Zaman

With his experience and big-match temperament, Fakhar Zaman is expected to be a key player in this high-stakes encounter. The hard-hitting southpaw has scored 1826 runs in 89 T20I matches including 11 half-centuries. Zaman got out early against the USA but his strike of 133.57 in T20Is states his ability to take the game away from the opposition in the powerplay overs.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan's inclusion will provide vital support to Pakistan's combination against India. With an economical bowling rate of 7.23, Shadab has proven his ability to strike effectively, taking 107 wickets in 101 T20Is. Additionally, the all-rounder has been in good form with the bat, accumulating 675 runs in 101 matches with a strike rate of 141.50.

Imad Wasim

All-rounder Imad Wasim returns to Pakistan's playing XI for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Known for his lethal off-break deliveries in the powerplay, Imad has taken 70 wickets in 72 T20I matches. Equally impressive with the bat, the left-hander has scored 535 runs in 72 matches. His versatility could be the X factor for Pakistan against India in this crucial encounter.

Having missed the first match against the USA, Imad might get a place in the starting XI against India on Sunday.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Pakistan's seasoned all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has a penchant for batting against India. The dynamic right-hander has amassed 81 runs in three encounters, including a memorable half-century against the Men In Blue. His remarkable ability to time the ball with sheer power has propelled him to 933 runs in 65 T20I matches. As Sunday approaches, Nassau County is anticipated to witness the electrifying Ifti-Mania once again.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is anticipated to lead Pakistan's bowling charge. Renowned for his mastery of swing variations, Afridi is eager to replicate his T20 World Cup 2021 success with the ball.

With an impressive tally of 91 wickets in T20Is and an economy rate of 7.74, the Pakistani pacer's presence will make him a key asset in this crucial encounter against India.

Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf's inclusion in Pakistan's T20I playing XI against India adds significant firepower to their pace attack. Known for his ability to deliver precise bouncers and maintain accurate lengths, Rauf has taken 96 wickets in 69 T20I matches at 8.26.

His past performances against India, where he has claimed four wickets in four encounters, highlight his potential to disrupt their formidable batting lineup.

Naseem Shah

The young pace sensation Naseem Shah has made waves with the ball in the T20I circuit. With 20 wickets in 26 T20I matches and an economy rate of 7.86, Naseem has become a key asset to Pakistan's pace bowling outfit in no time.

The 21-year-old is likely to break important partnerships. As a rising star in international cricket, Shah's performance in this high-pressure match will be eagerly watched by fans and critics alike.

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir's return to Pakistan's T20I playing XI injects a wealth of experience and skill into the bowling attack. With 65 wickets in 59 T20I matches, he has previously unsettled the Indian batting order, taking four wickets in two matches at an average of 7.25, an economy rate of 4.14, and best figures of 3/18. The left-armer's presence significantly bolsters Pakistan's bowling strategy for this high-stakes encounter.