Match 36 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 has Pakistan taking on Ireland at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida on 16th June 2024 at 08:00 PM IST.

Tournament Standings

Pakistan: Played three matches, currently ranked third on the points table.

Ireland: Played two matches, currently in fifth place on the points table.

Last Encounters

The two teams last faced each other in the 3rd T20I of the Pakistan in Ireland series in 2024. In that match, Babar Azam led Pakistan with 117 fantasy points, while Lorcan Tucker was Ireland's standout player with 106 fantasy points.

Recent Performance

Pakistan: Defeated Canada by seven wickets in their last match. Mohammad Rizwan was the top fantasy player with 85 points.

Ireland: Lost to Canada by 12 runs in their last match. Mark Adair was Ireland's top fantasy performer with 76 points.

Key Players to Watch

Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi has two wickets in his last two matches. Afridi's left-arm pace makes him a consistent wicket-taker, and he will be a valuable weapon for Pakistan in this match.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has scored 90 runs in his last three outings, at an average of 30. Babar's steadiness in the top order makes him an invaluable asset, both as captain and as a vital run-scorer.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is a top wicketkeeper batter. Rizwan has scored 93 runs in the current World Cup at an average of 46.5. Rizwan's versatility as a top-order hitter and wicketkeeper makes him a well-rounded choice for Pakistan. His contribution in terms of runs and dismissals is significant.

Ireland

Mark Richard Adair

Mark Richard Adair is one of Ireland's top bowling all-rounders. He has taken two wickets and scored 37 runs in this World Cup and will be hungry to contribute more against Pakistan.

Gareth James Delany

Gareth James Delany has scored 29 runs and taken one wicket in his past two matches. Delany, known for his leg-break googly, has already demonstrated consistency and success against Pakistan, making him a strategic choice.

Curtis Campher

Curtis Campher has scored only 16 runs in this World Cup. Although Campher's recent batting form is shaky, he was extremely economical in the last two matches. This is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent on the biggest stage of world cricket.