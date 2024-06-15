Pakistan have played three matches in the tournament and they are currently ranked third on the points table, while Ireland have also played two matches and are currently languishing fifth on the points table. Both teams last played against each other in the 3rd T20I of Pakistan in Ireland, Three T20I Series, 2024 where Babar Azam scored the highest fantasy points for Pakistan with 117 match fantasy points while Lorcan Tucker topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Ireland with 106 match fantasy points.

In the last match played by Pakistan, the Asian giants beat Canada by seven wickets. The top fantasy player for Pakistan was Mohammad Rizwan who scored 85 fantasy points.

In their last match in this competition, Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs. The top fantasy player for Ireland was Mark Adair who scored 76 fantasy points.

PAK vs IRE, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 133 runs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the side chasing.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 28.28 degree Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 64%. Winds at a speed of 4.24 m/s are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both Pacers and Spinners alike.

PAK vs IRE Fantasy XI Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is a fast bowler with an average of 59 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy XI Team. The left-arm fast bowler has taken five wickets in the recent five matches.

Mohammad Babar Azam

Babar Azam is a top-order batter with an average of 56 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The right-handed batter has smashed 158 runs in the recent five matches at an average of 31.6.

Mark Richard Adair

Mark Adair is a bowling all-rounder with an average of 68 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.5 and is a safe bet for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up five wickets in as many matches. Hopefully, Adair has delivered with the bat as well. He has smashed 57 runs in five matches so far.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is a wicket-keeper batter with an average of 49 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of eight and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The top-order batter has smashed 116 runs in five matches and could prove effective in the upcoming fixture.

Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf is a fast bowler with an average of 42 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The right-arm fast bowler has taken 11 wickets in the recent five matches.

PAK vs IRE Squad Information

Pakistan (PAK) Squad: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Haris Rauf

Ireland (IRE) Squad: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Ben White, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock and Ross Adair

PAK vs IRE Fantasy XI Team Today

Wicket-Keepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan

Batters: Babar Azam and Harry Tector

All-Rounders: Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher and Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Barry McCarthy and Abbas Afridi

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher