Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Pakistan take on Ireland in their final Group A match in T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. With both sides out of contention for the Super Eight race in the tournament, Pakistan and Ireland's only motivation for their final group game will be to earn back some pride. A win could take Pakistan to four points and help them finish at the third spot in the points table, after a dismal tournament that has seen calls from many former Pakistan cricketers to change captain. Ireland will be aiming for their first win in the tournament, having lost to India and Canada and having had their match against USA washed out due to rain.

When will the Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Sunday, June 16 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will the Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)