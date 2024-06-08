India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked four teams that he feels would make it to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and West Indies. Interestingly, 2009 champions Pakistan, who were the runners-up last season, could not find a place in the teams selected by Ashwin. The India off-spinner backed England, Australia, West Indies and India to enter the semi-finals of the T20 mega event. He announced his pick through a funny video on social media that is going viral.

Watch it here:

When you want to make choices but the ludicrous @prasannalara video bombs it.



Do you agree with these video bombed choices ??.



Leave your comments pic.twitter.com/Q1QgS4gfRC — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) June 7, 2024

Pakistan are off to a their worst start in T20 World Cup history, having lost their tournament opener to United States in Dallas on June 6. The result of the match was decided in the Super Over after scores of both the teams got tied at the end of the 40 overs of play.

Babar scored 44 off 43 as Pakistan posted 159 for 7 after getting an invitation to bat first. Pakistan were 26 for 3 in 4.4 overs before Babar and Shadab Khan took the side out of the hot water with a 72-run stand. Shaheen Afridi's 23 not out off 16 also played a crucial role in taking Pakistan to a competitive total. Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 30 in four overs.

Chasing the target of 160, USA ended at 159 for 3 in the stipulated 20 overs. With the hosts needing 5 runs to win off the final ball, Nitish Kumar smashed Haris Rauf for a four to take the game to Super Over.

USA set a target of 19 runs for Pakistan in the Super Over with the latter team ending at 13 in reply.