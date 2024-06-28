Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media to post an emotional message for his hairstylist Faiyaz Ansari who died after drowning in a swimming pool during their T20 World Cup 2024 trip. Ansari, who was the former cricketer's personal payroll, was accompanying Irfan who was in the Caribbean for his commentary engagements during the T20 World Cup 2024. The incident took place ahead of the Super 8 match between India and Australia. Irfan posted a collage of pictures and videos featuring Ansari and also himself to the tune of "See You Again" on his social media handles.

"“In the past six years, Faiyaz became family to us. My children would run to greet him whenever he came over. He loved me like an elder brother, and I loved him like a younger one. The pain of losing him is indescribable; I've never experienced anything like it. His ever-smiling face and his constant ‘ji bhai' will stay with me forever. I miss you dearly my brother my shadow, Faiyaz," the caption read.

Faiyaz Ansari hailed from Nagina in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh and he started his salon in Mumbai.

According to reports, Ansari's cousin Mohammad Ahmed said that the news left his family completely devastated and Irfan was working on all the formalities to get his body back to India.

