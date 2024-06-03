After Team India's 60-run win in the 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh, head coach Rahul Dravid expressed the need for his players to remain cautious about their fitness, due to the soft and spongy nature of the New York ground. Rohit Sharma's men will play their first three Group A games at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Rishabh Pant slammed a half century on his India return, while Hardik Pandya contributed with both bat and ball, scoring an unbeaten 40 and picking up a wicket.

"The ground is a bit soft, so the players will feel it on their calves and hamstrings tomorrow," said Dravid about the New York outfield. "It is one area we need to look out for, as it was a bit spongy at times" he added.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was right on the money, picking up the first two wickets. He also emphasised the need to find the right rhythm.

"The ground is sand-based, so you have to make sure you get your rhythm right," said the Punjab Kings star.

Dravid hailed his players for their display.

"I thought the boys coped really well. We put up an above-par score (182) on the wicket, and then we came out and bowled really well," said Dravid, who vacates the Head Coach position after the T20 World Cup.

Even on a warm-up game, the men in blue received a lot of support in New York. One fan even got into trouble for running onto the pitch to meet Rohit Sharma.

Arshdeep thanked the fans who had travelled to give Team India a rousing welcome in the USA.

"It really motivates you when fans are watching and supporting you in a warm-up game," said Arshdeep.

India start off their 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5.