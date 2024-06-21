The Pakistan cricket team has received a lot of criticism for its poor form in the T20 World Cup 2024. The defending champions got eliminated from the first round of the tournament. Their disappointing campaign included an embarrassing loss at the hands of United States. However, as soon as Pakistan's campaign in the tournament ended with their last Group A match against Ireland, it was not the poor performance of the team rather the statement of the head coach Gary Kirsten that became a focus point.

In a scathing criticism of the beleaguered Pakistan cricket team, head coach Kirsten said that there is "no unity" in the side and he has "never seen such a situation" in his long coaching career. Kirsten's criticism followed the Pakistan's team's first round exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

According to media reports in Pakistan, Kirsten, who guided India to ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, pulled no punches in his assessment of the team after being eliminated from the ongoing T20 showpiece.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten said as per reports quoting a senior scribe.

Geosuper.tv quoted sources as saying that Kirsten had also expressed his displeasure over the fitness level of the players. The former South Africa opener also said the team is far behind in terms of skill level as compared to the rest of the world.

"Meri team main current players se bat huyi hai. Unhone confirm kiya hai ki jo final meeting huyi hai, unme unhone iss tarah ki baat ki hai and Gary Kirsten wali statement true hai (I have had a chat with some of the current players in the team.

They have confirmed that Gary Kirsten's statement is correct and he said all those things in the final meeting)," said Shehzad on 'Haarna Mana Hai' show.

Out-of-favour Pakistan player Ahmed Shehzad has clarified that the viral quote was actually given by Kirsten, but he also clarified that it was said in a team meeting after Pakistan final T20 World Cup game vs Ireland.

"I talked to some players from the team. They confirmed that Kirsten has said that in the final meeting," Shehzad told Geo TV.

(With PTI Inputs)