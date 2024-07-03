Suryakumar Yadav's incredible catch at long-off to dismiss David Miller in the first ball of the final over was the defining moment in India's last-gasp win over South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Speaking on the aftermath of the Final, the world's No. 1 T20I batter did not take the credit all by himself. Instead, Suryakumar Yadav - fondly known as SKY - hailed the team talks given by Indian captain Rohit Sharma and outgoing Head Coach Rahul Dravid, which motivated the side to victory.

"He (Rohit Sharma) told us to keep it simple, but also that 'I can't climb this mountain alone. If I have to reach the peak, I will need everyone's oxygen. Bring whatever you have in your legs, head and heart. If that happens, we will not regret tonight'," said SKY, to The Indian Express.

"He connects with the players. Of the field, be it in a hotel room, or on the beach, he connects with everyone. So when a crunch situation comes, players know that he will back us. One feels 'I need to deliver for this man, for the confidence and respect he gives to everyone'," said SKY, lavishing about Rohit Sharma's leadership.

Surya also said that he would remember the final for a long time, for two moments, none of which was his catch.

"That 30-second clip, when he took the trophy in his hand and screamed... that moment when he expressed his happiness. I think I will save that clip for life," Suryakumar said, picking the first moment.

The second one was Rohit's dramatic fall on the ground the moment India won the title. "The way he fell down, ate some grass off the ground and tasted some mud on the pitch. These moments will stay with me for a long time," he said.

Rahul Dravid, on the other hand, had a more unique way to get the side geared up for the Final.

"He (Rahul Dravid) showed us a graph of the number of T20 games the entire Indian squad had played. That number was 800-plus. Then, he showed us a second slide that had the number of games the entire coaching staff, including Rahul bhai, had played. That number was one," said SKY.

Dravid further went on to say that the experience of the present Indian T20I squad far outweighed the experience of the coaching staff in this format, and therefore, the players are the best judge to make the right calls at the right time.

India lifted their second T20 World Cup title with victory over South Africa.