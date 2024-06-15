Trent Boult described New Zealand's elimination from the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup as “not the start we wanted” after the Kiwis wrapped up their penultimate match of the tournament with a resounding nine-wicket victory over Uganda. Boult led the charge with the ball, delivering a masterclass in fast bowling. His figures of 2-7 were instrumental in dismantling Uganda's batting lineup, as he claimed the crucial wickets of Simon Ssesazi and Robinson Obuya. Uganda were bundled out for a mere 40 runs in 18.4 overs.

Devon Conway then anchored the chase with an unbeaten 22, ensuring New Zealand reached the modest target with 88 balls to spare. The comprehensive victory showcased the Kiwis' prowess, but it came too late to alter their fate in the tournament.

"Yeah, definitely not the start we wanted in the tournament. Yeah, a hard one to take but yeah, we had a job to do this afternoon and I thought the boys did that very nicely," Boult remarked.

"Once again just an opportunity to represent the country in the way we know how to do, always a lot of pride wearing the fern on our chest and, yeah, T20 cricket, international cricket has to be played with a lot of pride so looking forward to another good occasion."

Boult also took a moment to reflect on his enduring partnership with Tim Southee. The veteran pacers have shared many memorable moments on the field and the match against Uganda was another chapter in their storied careers. Southee's exceptional performance, which earned him the Player of the Match award for his three-wicket haul while only conceding just four runs in four overs, highlighted the duo's skill and synergy.

"Yeah, I look at it with very fond memories. We bowled a lot of overs together. I know the partnership very well, and obviously a very good friend on and off the ground," Boult said. "So yeah, nice to wind back the clock a little bit and see a bit of swing bowling at the top. So yeah, like I said, some great memories, and hopefully a couple more still to come."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)