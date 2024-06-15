New Zealand vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: New Zealand take on Uganda at the pace-friendly Tarouba in what will be first of their two dead rubbers of T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan pushed the Kiwis out of the Super Eight race from Group C following their win over Papua New Guinea. It meant that the Black Caps have failed to advance from the group stage in a World Cup for the first time in a decade, across ODI and T20 formats. The Kiwis will hope that they will head back home with their heads held high securing wins over newcomers Uganda and PNG. Their ageing batters have looked woefully out of sorts and desperately in need of a revival, even as bowlers had their moments.

When will the New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 15 (IST).

Where will the New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)