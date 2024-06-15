New Zealand vs Uganda LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand take on Uganda in a T20 World Cup Group C match. Both the teams are already eliminated from the tournament and will be playing for prestige at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday. New Zealand have played two matches in the tournament and they are ranked last in five-team table with no points, while Uganda have played three matches and they are ranked third in the table with two points. In their last match, the Blackcaps lost to West Indies by 13 runs, while Uganda too lost their most recent game to the Windies, by 134 runs. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)