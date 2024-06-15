Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Uganda LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024, NZ vs UGA LIVE Score: Both the teams are already eliminated from the tournament and will be playing their last league game on Saturday.
New Zealand vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© X (formerly Twitter)
New Zealand vs Uganda LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand take on Uganda in a T20 World Cup Group C match. Both the teams are already eliminated from the tournament and will be playing for prestige at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday. New Zealand have played two matches in the tournament and they are ranked last in five-team table with no points, while Uganda have played three matches and they are ranked third in the table with two points. In their last match, the Blackcaps lost to West Indies by 13 runs, while Uganda too lost their most recent game to the Windies, by 134 runs. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Match number 32 of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is upon us, featuring New Zealand taking on Uganda at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. New Zealand's worst fears in the 'Group of Death' have materialised, with losses to Afghanistan and the West Indies putting them on the brink of elimination. They were hoping for PNG to pull off an upset over Afghanistan, but it didn't happen, resulting in them getting knocked out alongside Uganda and Papua New Guinea. In their two games so far, Kane Williamson and his team have looked underprepared. Despite some improvements in their bowling in the last match, their batting remains a concern. Bringing back Tim Southee proved effective, with Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson also performing well, but Mitchell Santner had an off day and will be looking to bounce back. The Kiwis need their batting unit to step up, with Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, and Devon Conway needing to deliver alongside Rachin Ravindra. As for Uganda, after their maiden World Cup win against Papua New Guinea, they were overwhelmed by the West Indies. The tournament debutants were still mathematically in contention until the game between Afghanistan and PNG, but an Afghanistan win put an end to their hopes along with New Zealand's. Facing top-tier teams has been challenging for Uganda's batters, and it won't get any easier against New Zealand. Their batting mainstays, Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi, and Riazat Ali Shah, need to rise to the occasion. With the ball, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, and Brian Masaba will form the spin attack, while Cosmas Kyewuta will spearhead the pace attack, hoping for support from Dinesh Nakrani and Juma Miyagi. Can Uganda produce a spirited fight and challenge the Kiwi might? We shall find out soon enough.