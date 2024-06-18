Match 39 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 has New Zealand taking on Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on 17th June 2024 at 08:00 PM IST. New Zealand have played three matches in the series and they are currently ranked third on the points table, while Papua New Guinea have also played three games and are placed fifth in the Group C Standings. In the last match played by New Zealand, the Kiwis beat Uganda by nine wickets. The top fantasy player for New Zealand was Tim Southee who scored 125 fantasy points.

In their last match in the tournament against Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea lost by seven wickets. The top fantasy player for Papua New Guinea was Alei Nao who scored 54 fantasy points.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 118 runs. Chasing a target should be the preferred option at the venue since the team batting first has only won 35% of its matches.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 32.13 degree C with 51% humidity. 2.88 m/s winds are expected.

Advertisement

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both Pacers and Spinners alike.

Fantasy Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Alei Nao

Advertisement

Alei Nao is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 87 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. The right-arm medium pacer has taken four wickets in the last three matches. He also has a good record at this venue.

Asadollah Vala

Assad Vala is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Assad Vala has an average of 71 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. The top-order batter has scored 38 runs in the recently played five matches. Vala can also give you some bowling fantasy points. Bowling off break, he has taken five wickets in the last five matches.

Sese Bau

Sese Bau can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 54 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. The top-order batter has scored 102 runs in the recently played five matches.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson is a bowler with an average of 44 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up six wickets in the recent five matches. Ferguson also has a good record at this venue.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen is a wicket-keeper batter with an average of 49 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick in your team. The top-order batter has scored 54 runs in the recent five matches.

Fantasy Team Today

Wicket-Keepers: Finn Allen and Hila Vare

Batter: Kane Williamson

All-Rounders: Assad Vala, Sese Bau and Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Alei Nao, Semo Kamea, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Matt Henry

Captain: Assad Vala

Vice-Captain: Finn Allen