The Indian cricket fraternity expressed delight as Men in Blue pulled off a memorable and narrow six-run win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup match at New York's Nassau County Stadium on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah's miserly three-wicket haul which applied pressure on Pakistan batters and a counter-attacking, match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant powered India to a narrow win at a packed Nassau County Stadium which keeps India's World Cup dreams alive with two more group stage games to go.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to X, writing that the bowlers were the "Apple of our eyes" at New York.

"India vs Pakistan. New continent, same result. T20 may be a batters' game, but in New York, bowlers were the Apple of our eyes today. What a thrilling match! Great atmosphere and a wonderful exhibition of our great game in America. Well played, India #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup," tweeted Sachin.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also expressed happiness about this win which means a "little more" to Indian fans because of arch-rivals Pakistan being involved.

"One more WIN, and this one... means a little more! Let's keep this going @BCCI #T20WorldCup #INDPAK," tweeted Shah.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed pacer Bumrah, saying, "Bumrah you are my hero."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag acknowledged Bumrah's ability to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat, writing, "Haar se Jitane waale ko Bumrah kehte hain (The one who snatches win from jaws of defeat is Bumrah) What a fabulous spell and a very special win in New York."

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also took to X to laud India for its "great character and hunger"

"Congratulations team India! Great character and hunger to win against Pakistan," tweeted Raina.

After winning this thriller, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat first. However, the Indian batters did not get things going for them at this tough surface as star openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) failed to score big. Rishabh Pant (42 in 31 balls, with six fours) seemed to be playing on a different pitch and had useful partnerships with Axar Patel (20 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (seven in eight balls, with a four). However, the lower middle order crumbled under the pressure of scoring runs on such a tough pitch and India could make just 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf (3/21) and Naseem Shah (3/21) were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan (31 in 44 balls, with a four and six) held one end steady. However, Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam (13), Fakhar Zaman (13), Shadab Khan (4), Iftikhar Ahmed (5) as well, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in the final over, Naseem Shah (10*) tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh (1/31) made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

Bumrah secured the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

