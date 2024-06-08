Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group D table toppers Netherlands and South Africa square off on Saturday in the T20 World Cup 2024. South Africa were dominant against Sri Lanka, bundling them out for just 77, before chasing it down with nearly four overs to spare. Netherlands, on the other hand, laboured home to victory against Nepal. The men in orange will look to replicate the heroics from the 2023 ODI World Cup, when their team – filled with South African-origin players – scripted a famous win against South Africa themselves.

When will the Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 8 (IST).

Where will the Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

What time will the Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)