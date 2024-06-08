Netherlands vs South Africa 2024 T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: Netherlands face South Africa in a Group D match of the 2024 T20 World Cup, dreaming to recreate the scenes of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. That time around, a Netherlands team filled with South African-origin players had upset South Africa themselves, in a famous World Cup win. The winning side today will put one foot in the Super 8 stage, as they'd reach two wins in two games. Despite a poor run-up to the tournament, South Africa will be buoyed after a convincing victory over Sri Lanka, where they bowled them out for just 77. (Live Scorecard)