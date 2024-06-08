Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Score And Updates
Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Score And Updates: Netherlands face South Africa in a Group D match of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Score And Updates© X (Twitter)
Netherlands vs South Africa 2024 T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: Netherlands face South Africa in a Group D match of the 2024 T20 World Cup, dreaming to recreate the scenes of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. That time around, a Netherlands team filled with South African-origin players had upset South Africa themselves, in a famous World Cup win. The winning side today will put one foot in the Super 8 stage, as they'd reach two wins in two games. Despite a poor run-up to the tournament, South Africa will be buoyed after a convincing victory over Sri Lanka, where they bowled them out for just 77. (Live Scorecard)
Match 16, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, Jun 08, 2024
Play In Progress
NED
1/1 (0.4)
SA
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 1.50
Batsman
Max O'Dowd
0 (0)
Vikramjit Singh
0* (1)
Bowler
Marco Jansen
1/1 (0.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
NED vs SA T20 World Cup Live Updates
No run.
No run.
Done with the pre-match formalities! The South African players spread out and take their respective field positons. Michael Levitt and Michael Levitt are the two openers for Netherlands. Marco Jansen has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
We are mometns away from the start of the game but before that, the players from both sides walk out and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be South Africa's first followed by the national anthem of Netherlands.
PITCH REPORT - Ebony Rainford-Brent is pitchside. She says that it is fresh pitch but the conditions are hot and humid with a slight breeze around. Adds that longest hit is the straight one with 72 meters while the shortest on the square is 56 meters. Shaun Pollock joins her and says that they have taken a lot of grass off and rolled a fair bit. Ends by saying that it will play better than the last game.
Scott Edwards, the captain of Netherlands says that the history does come up sometimes in the discussions but it is a new game and anything can happen. Mentions that they are pretty confident and played a good game earlier and will look to do more of the same. Ends by saying they are going with the same team as well.
Aiden Markram, the skipper of South Africa says that they will bowl first. Adds that they have seen a few games on this wicket and they will like to use the conditions and restrict their opponents to a low total. Mentions that it looks a bit different but it is an advantage that they have already played on it. Says that the history between the sides does not play a huge factor but you cannot take any team lightly in this tournament. Informs they are unchanged.
Netherlands (Unchanged Playing XI) - Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.
South Africa (Unchanged Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.
TOSS - Aiden Markram calls it right and South Africa have elected to BOWL first.
Saying that, South Africa were extremely dominant in their first game. They have a potent bowling attack which seems to be finding their mojo and their batting is full of stars of this format. Also, they’ll be desperate to avoid losing three games in a row in a major tournament against the Dutch. Markram will hope his side can replicate what they did against Lanka. Can the Proteas make it two in two? Toss and team news in a bit.
It is time for game number 16 and it is a clash between Netherlands and Soith Africa. Can we say it’s a contest between David and Goliath? Well, certainly not, especially when these two sides lock horns. On paper, South Africa are far more superior to their opponents but let me remind you, the last two times these sides have faced in the major tournament, it is David who has come out on top. By that, we mean, the Dutch have had the wood over their opponents in World Cups. A win here will see their chances of going through to the next round go up massively. Can they upset the odds though?
... MATCH DAY ...
The prestigious 2024 T20 World Cup is in full swing and we are awating match number 16 of the group stages. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will act as the host for the match where Netherlands will face off against South Africa. Both team are placed in Group D and are currently occupying the top two places with one win each. Netherlands had a good win agaisnt Nepal in their first game. Logan van Beek and Tim Pringle struck pretty early with the ball and disoriented their top order to gain an early advantage. The middle order was destroyed by the duo of Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede. A combined bowling effort helped them seal the innings at a low total and made it easy for their batters to chase down the target. Michael Levitt will have to find his form back but Max O'Dowd performed brilliantly, scoring a fine half-century. The middle order rose to the occassion and earned them those valuable two points. However, this challenge will be a lot tougher as they face the Proteas. The small errorts they made in the last game will have to be identified and solved if they want to be among the top two teams in their group. South Africa, on the other hand lead their group with a better NRR than the Dutch. Their bowling against the Lankans was commendable and might have shown each team what they are capable of. Ottneil Baartman and Anrich Nortje gave the opening wickets which allowed the other bowlers to capitalise. Keshav Maharaj dominated the middle overs with his magic but Anrich Nortje took 4 wickets in his spell to bowl out their oppostion for a small total of just 77 runs. The batters didn't have much to chase down but still lost 4 wickets. Reeza Hendricks started off poorly while Quinton de Kock also couldn't carry on his innings. Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs scored some runs but were dismissed as well. However, the total was a low one so those little contributions from the batters allowed them to chase it down in just over 16 overs. The coaching staff will have to figure out how to manage their batting order well and prevent the frequent fall of wickets. Hang tight and look forward to this exciting encounter between two strong teams.