Bangladesh stormed into the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2024, with a thumping victory over Nepal. Asked to bat first, Bangladesh had a terrible outing as they got bundled out for just 106 as Nepal's entire bowling unit equally contributed. However in the second innings, the tables turned completely in the favour of Bangladesh as they bowled out Nepal for 85 and won the game by 21 runs. Nepal, who were already knocked out from the Super 8s race, now ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a humiliating defeat.

On a lighter note, a wild celebration from a Nepal fan caught everyone's attention. During Bangladesh's innings, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel dismissed Towhid Hridoy for 9, who was caught by Sandeep Lamichhane at short-fine leg.

As Hridoy walked back to the dugout, the camera shifted towards the stands, where a Nepal fan could not hide his excitement and jumped into a pool to celebrate the wicket.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib's career-best figures of 4 for 7 with an astounding 21 dot balls headlined Bangladesh's dominant bowling performance as they entered the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

Having nearly shocked South Africa in their previous game, Nepal bowlers were again on target, bowling out Bangladesh for 106 but Tanzim along with seasoned Shakib al Hasan (2/9) and Mustafzur Rahaman (3/7) bowled out Nepal for 85 in 19.2 overs.

Nepal were on course at 78 for 5 at one stage before losing their last five wickets for seven runs as a determined Bangladesh team used all its reservoir of experience after a disappointing batting show.

"As a bowling unit we bowled really well. We could have done better with bat. The top order could have batted tighter. Bangladesh bowled really well with the new ball. Losing 4 wickets in the powerplay put us under a lot of pressure. They were always challenging us, they bowled really well in the powerplay," said skipper Paudel after the match.

"As a batting unit we need to step up, we need to know where to score runs and how to assess conditions. We're up to the mark with our bowling and fielding. This team has great potential, we need to back each and every player, I feel we will do very well in the next World Cup," he added.

