Namibia and Scotland take on each other in their second Group B match in T20 World Cup 2024. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus wants to continue their form in the T20 World Cup after registering a thrilling Super-Over win against Oman in their tournament opener on Monday. In the low-scoring encounter, both teams posted identical 109 in their 20 overs. After the tied encounter, David Wiese's all-round effort prevailed over Oman in the Super-Over at Kensington Oval. Talking about Scotland, their campaign opener against England ended in a no-result due to rain. Scotland posted 90 without loss after the game was reduced to 10-overs-a-side. The revised target for England was 109 runs but rain forced the match to be called off.

When will the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Friday, June 7 (IST).

Where will the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 midnight (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Namibia vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

With IANS Inputs