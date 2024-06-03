NAM vs OMA Live Updates, T20 World Cup: T20 World Cup giant killers Namibia take on minnows Oman in a Group B encounter at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Playing in their third consecutive T20 World Cup, the African nation will be looking to build on impressive previous showings. Namibia made it to the tournaments by dominating the Africa qualifier, winning all six of their games. However, in Oman, they face a familiar opponent, with the two teams faced off in a five-match T20I series in April. (Live Scorecard)