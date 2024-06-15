Namibia have played three matches and they are ranked fourth on the points table, while England have also played three matches and are placed third on the points table. In the last match played by Namibia, Australia beat Namibia by nine wickets. The top fantasy player for Namibia was Gerhard Erasmus who scored 50 fantasy points. In England's last match in this tournament, England beat Oman by eight wickets. The top fantasy player for England was Adil Rashid who scored 134 fantasy points.

NAM vs ENG, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 67 runs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the side chasing.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 29 degree Celsius with 69% humidity. Winds are expected at 7.99 m/s. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

NAM vs ENG, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Gerhard Erasmus is an all-rounder with an average of 77 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.2 and can be a differential pick for your Fantasy XI Team. The right-handed batter has scored 116 runs in the last five matches. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, and bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken four wickets.

Mark Wood (ENG)

Mark Wood is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He has an average of 65 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. He bowls right-arm fast and in the recently played five matches, Wood has taken five wickets.

Joseph Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 64 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.8. The right-handed explosive batter has scored 189 runs in the last five matches.

Philip Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 62 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 107 runs in the recently played five matches.

David Wiese (NAM)

David Wiese is an all-rounder with an average of 47 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.4 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Wiese bats right-handed and has scored 37 runs in the recently played five matches. The right-arm medium-fast bowler has taken six wickets in recent matches.

Bernard Scholtz (NAM)

Bernard Scholtz can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 43 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.5. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and in the recent five matches, he has taken five wickets.

Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM)

Ruben Trumpelmann is a bowler with an average of 43 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a left-arm fast bowler and in the last five matches, he has taken seven wickets.

Nikolaas Davin (NAM)

Niko Davin is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. Niko has an average of 29 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. The top-order batter has scored 60 runs in the last played five matches.

NAM vs ENG, Squads

England (ENG): Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

Namibia (NAM): Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut.

NAM vs ENG, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler and Phil Salt

Batters: Harry Brook and Nikolaas Davin

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus and Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Mark Wood and Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler