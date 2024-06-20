The Pakistan cricket team remains in the line of fire, courtesy of their early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan's defeat against the USA and India led to their elimination from the global event, prompting former cricketers and pundits to lambast Babar Azam and his teammates. While no Pakistan player has been spared from the thick and heavy criticism that has come from their cricketing fraternity, former wicket-keeper batter Atiq-uz-Zaman has also gone on an epic rant, slamming the men's national team.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Atiq said that the players' activities during the T20 World Cup 2024 made him feel like they were on holiday, and not on official cricketing duty.

"You are creating such a drama. During our time, there used to be a coach and with him a manager -- the team was run like that," said Atiq in the video. "Ab aapke 17 log hain officals mein aur 17 players hain, suna hai ke aapne 60 kamre book karvaye hue they (you have 17 officials and 17 players; it's being said you booked 60 rooms). That's a joke! Have you gone there to play cricket or to holiday?"

Atiq-uz-Zaman "17 officials, 60 hotel rooms, families - were they there to play cricket or was it a holiday" #T20WorldCup #Cricket pic.twitter.com/JCUgjoGrMw — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) June 19, 2024

Atiq also tore into the Pakistan Cricket Board, saying families shouldn't be allowed at such big events as players spend a lot of time wandering around with their wives, as if they've come on a holiday.

"Why do you allow families in big events?...Begum, jaan nahi chhodti; aapne aadat bana di hai, begum ko saath le ke ghoomne ki aadat hai (you have made it a habit to travel with wife on tours). They go out in the evening and focus shifts from cricket. They focus on family, kids, wife...Takeaways pe khana kha rahe hote hain...aur wahan pe unki movieyan chal rahi hoti hain (they are eating at takeaway joints and are being captured on videos there)," said Atiq, who played one Test and three ODIs for the Pakistan senior team.

"Such a culture has been created in Pakistan cricket that nobody knows what is discipline...You have gone to play such a big event, where is your focus?...Can't you leave everything else and focus on cricket alone for two weeks? You are being paid crores annually," he concluded.