Team India received a warm reception from the entire country after they returned home from Barbados with the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy. From a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi to a victory parade and a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the world champions were whole-heartedly welcomed by the fans. After the ceremony, players went to their respective home towns and joined their families. India pacer Mohammed Siraj got a grand welcome when he reached his home town in Hyderabad.

Siraj arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday and fans turned up in huge numbers to shower their love and support. However, one thing which melted the hearts was Siraj's love towards his mother.

Taking to Instagram, Siraj shared a picture of his mother, wearing her son's T20 World Cup winner's medal. Siraj captioned the picture as with heart emojis.

After arriving in Hyderabad, Siraj told reporters, "We had to wait 11 years for this moment so I am really happy."

After the Indian team left the national capital and arrived in Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.

Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support that the fans showed throughout the tournament.

The love of the fans to see their team was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.

Once the victory parade ended and the team arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of 'dhol' with fans cheering for them.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers presented the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a cheque of Rs 125 crores here at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

